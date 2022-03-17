BSNL Recharge Plans: New Rs. 797 Prepaid Recharge Plan Launched In India News oi-Megha Rawat

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released a Rs. 797 prepaid recharge plan with 365-day validity. Indefinite voice calls, 2GB of high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages per day are also included in the new BSNL prepaid recharge.

BSNL Rs. 797 Recharge Plan Details

The Rs. 797 BSNL prepaid recharge plan is available with an additional 30 days of validity as an introductory offer. This gives the plan a total of 395 days of validity. The new BSNL plan is valid throughout India.

The Rs. 797 BSNL prepaid recharge plan provides unlimited local, STD, and international calls, as well as 2GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS messages for 60 days. While the plan is valid for a total of 365 days, the bundled benefits will only be available for the first two months. Furthermore, the stated data speed is available under the fair-use policy (FUP) and drops to 80Kbps after the allocated data is consumed.

The additional 30 days are valid until June 12, according to a tweet from the BSNL Karnataka division. The Rs. 797 prepaid recharge plan is accessible across all BSNL circles.

Users can use the BSNL online interface to recharge with the new plan. It's also obtainable through the BSNL Selfcare app for a four percent discount. The recharge plan is also available through third-party providers such as Google Pay and Paytm.

It is primarily beneficial to those who use BSNL as a backup cellular network.BSNL launched a Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan with a 100-day validity period last month. For the first 18 days after the recharge, that plan provided 2GB of high-speed data and unlimited phone calls.

Other BSNL Recharge Plans

BSNL also has a few additional plans that cost around Rs. 797. One Rs. 699 recharge package includes 180 days of validity, 0.5GB of internet per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Another BSNL package, priced at Rs. 999, includes unlimited voice calls and has a 240-day validity period. However, the package does not include any data or SMS perks.

The state-run cellular company now offers two Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 1,999 plans with 365-day or one-year validity. Users get 24GB of data, 250 minutes of talk time per day, 100 SMS per day, and a free caller tune for the duration of the validity period with Rs. 1,499 package.

Meanwhile, the Rs. 1,999 plan includes 2GB of data per day, unrestricted calling, 100 SMS per day, a 1-year membership to Sony Liv, and a free caller tune for the validity time.

On a related note, BSNL is expected to provide commercial 4G services and a non-standalone (NSA) 5G network on August 15, 2022. In a recent industry event, Rajkumar Upadhyay, executive director and chairman of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), stated that BSNL is "carrying proof of concept (POC) for 4G network while concurrently testing 5G."

When it comes to the 5G experiment, major telecom companies such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) are already working on it. According to reports, these telecoms may offer 5G connectivity to their customers later this year.

