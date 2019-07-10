BSNL Revised Rs. 186, Rs.187 Plan To Offer Double Data Benefit News oi-Priyanka Dua

The State-run telecom operator BSNL has now revised its very popular Special Tariff Voucher (STV). The telco has upgraded Rs.186 and Rs.187 prepaid recharge plans to offer 2GB daily instead of data 1GB data earlier. Both prepaid plans also offer unlimited voice calls and 100SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Besides both plans are providing unlimited local, STD, and roaming call benefits in all telecom circles, including Delhi and Mumbai, reports TelecomTalk. Furthermore, users will get free access to Personal Ring Back Tones (PRBT) with Rs.187 plan.

BSNL Extends Bumper Offer

The telco has also extended its Bumper offer recently. In its latest move, the telco is now providing 3.2 GB daily data to the users instead of 1GB data daily at Rs. 186 and 3.7GB data on its Rs. 485 and Rs. 666 plan, lastly 4.2GB data per day to its users at Rs 1,699 prepaid plan.

In addition, BSNL has mentioned four plans which will get the benefits from this offer. The STVs is priced at Rs. 187, Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 and Rs. 447 each offering would now be offering 3.2GB data per day.

Over 1,000 Mobile Towers Are Not Functional

Meanwhile Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that "A comprehensive revival plan for two state-owned firms BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) is under preparation.

"Action has already been initiated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and a comprehensive revival plan for BSNL and MTNL is under preparation," the minister said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

In fact, over 1000 mobile towers of BSNL are not functional due to non-payment of electricity bills.

What We Think About The Revision Of Plans

There is no doubt that BSNL is facing tough competition from private players. But the telco is trying really hard to impress its customers by offering new plans. In fact, the telco is making many changes to its existing plan. So we believe that this move is good for its users. However the ministry is looking for ways for its revival.

Best Mobiles in India