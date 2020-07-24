BSNL Revises Plans To Offer 3GB Data And 100 Minutes For Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is making several changes to its offerings, and now it is revising its existing plans. The operator has announced changes in its base tariff packs, vouchers, and its first recharge coupons. However, the telco has issued circular in only one circle, i.e, Chennai.

Under the revision scheme, the operator has revised plans, such as FRC106, FRC107, FRC108, PV153, PV186, PV365, PV429, PV485, PV666, PV999, PV1699, PV1999, and PV2399. Besides, it has revised two base packs.

Revised BSNL Base Plans: Details

The Rs. 94 and Rs. 95 ships 3GB data and 100 minutes for calling. This plan is valid for 60 days. Notably, the company is offering free calling on the same network and roaming in both Delhi and Mumbai. However, the plans come with certain limitations, where you have to consume the benefits in the given time.

In addition, BSNL is charging Rs. 1 per minute for calls and Rs. 1.3 for STD calls, respectively, while Rs. 95 is charging Rs. 0.02 per second on local calls, while users have to pay Rs. 0.024 per second on the STD calls. The government-owned telecom operator is also offering a free caller tune for 60 days.

It is worth mentioning that the operator is providing Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service for Rs. 30, and if anyone wants to change the song, then he/she has to spend Rs. 12 extra for the selection.

BSNL Offering Rs. 151 And Rs. 251 Data Packs

Meanwhile, the operator introduced two new plans for its customers in Tamil Nadu. The telecom plans are priced at Rs. 151 and Rs. 251, respectively. The WFH of Rs. 151 is offering 40GB data for 30 days, whereas another pack of Rs. 251 is providing 70GB data for the same duration. Notably, these packs are designed to offer data benefits only as there is no talk time facility. These new vouchers are available on BSNL portals and activation centers.

