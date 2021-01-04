BSNL Revises Rs. 1,499 And Rs. 187 Plan To Offer 2GB Data Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching five postpaid plans for its customers, BSNL has extended the validity of some plans. These plans are basically promotional plans and valid until March 31, 2021. These plans are available at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 187, earlier, these packs were available until November 20, 2020. These packs were priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 139 under a promotional offer.

BSNL Rs. 1,499 And Rs. 187 Promotional Offer Details

If we talk about benefits, the Rs. 1,499 plan is offering free unlimited calling along with 250 minutes per day. This plan is also offering 24GB of data and 100 messages for 365 days. This plan was earlier priced at Rs. 1,199.

While the other special tariff voucher of Rs. 187 is providing unlimited calls, 250FUP minutes for calling per day. It also ships 2GB of data per day, 100 messages for 28 days. Notably, this plan was available at Rs. 139 earlier. However, to avail these packs users have to go through these steps.

First, users need to visit the company's website. Additionally, users are also allowed to send messages from their numbers. It is worth noting that these packs are available on third-party portals such as PhonePe and Paytm. This announcement was made by the company's Chennai Twitter account, reports Only Tech.

BSNL Invites 4G Tenders

Meanwhile, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is reportedly planning to launch 4G services soon in the country. The telecom operator is inviting an e-tender for deployment, planning, testing, and annual maintenance for the same network. BSNL plans to launch its services in four operational zones, including Delhi and Mumbai for 57,000 sites. Notably, this announcement comes after when the government has asked Indian companies to participate in the BSNL 4G's deployment.

