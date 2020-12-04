BSNL Revises Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Pack; Offering 24GB Data For 365 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising the existing BSNL prepaid plans, BSNL has start revising newly launched packs. The company revised Rs. 1,499 pack and now it comes with 365 days' validity. Earlier, this pack used to provide its services for 395 days. Notably, this pack used to offer 24GB of data along with unlimited calling.

BSNL Rs. 1,499 And Rs. 1,999 Pack: Details

The state-run telecom operator BSNL is providing 24GB of data for 365 days. This pack is also offering 250 minutes for calling on the other network. It ships 100 messages free and customers can access this plan by sending a message to PLAN BSNL 1499 to 123. In addition, the operator is offering this plan via a third-party application like PhonePe and Paytm.

Then, there is an annual pack of Rs. 1,999, where it is offering 3GB of data per day for 365 days. It also ships 100 messages and calling minutes, which is capped at 250. This pack is also offering content from Eros Now. Other annual packs, includes PV-365, which is offering 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 250 minutes on the other network.

This plan is also offering 2GB of data per day for 365 days. It also offers 100 free messages; however, the freebies with this pack are available for only two months and users have to buy add-on vouchers. It also includes content from Lokdhun for the same duration.

On the other hand, there is a pack of Rs. 998, which is offering 2GB data along with ringtone for two months and free content from Lokdhun for 240 days. Notably, this pack is providing 300 days. Apart from these packs, BSNL has launched Rs. 199, Rs. 798, and Rs. 999 postpaid plans. These packs are offering 25GB, 50GB, and 75GB data.

