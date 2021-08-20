BSNL Revises Rs.1,999 And Rs. 2,399 Plan: Offering 730GB Data For 365 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has been launching and revising benefits with existing packs. The telecom operator has revised the validity period of two plans, which are priced at Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,399 in 20 circles. In fact, the revision is applicable to all prepaid customers in India.

Revised Benefits With Rs. 1,999 And Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offers 100GB of data for 90 days; however, the speed will be decreased to 80 Kbps speed. This plan also offers unlimited calling without any restriction. It includes 100 messages per day along with content from Lokdhun content for 365 days and free PRBT with an unlimited song change option. This plan also ships subscriptions to Eros Now entertainment services for one year.

Coming to the Rs. 2,399 plan, where users will get all benefits for 425 days. This plan also ships unlimited data; however, the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps after 3GB of data. It includes 100 messages per day to the network of the telecom operators. This plan also includes BSNL Tunes along with Eros Now for the same period.

Apart from that, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced the launch of Rs. 1,498 plan. The plan offers unlimited calling and 730GB of data for 365 days. This plan will be valid on August 23, 2021, in all 20 circles, where BSNL is providing its services. This plan is designed for all users who are working from home and users who are conducting online classes.

Let's talk about India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea plans that offer 2GB of data per day. Airtel's plan of Rs. 2,498, where users are getting 2GB of data per day and 100 messages for 365 days. Then, there is the Reliance Jio plan, where are getting 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and access to Jio apps.

On the other hand, India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea plan of Rs. 2,595, where users are already getting 2GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, content benefit from premium Zee5, and Vodafone-Idea Movies & TV access.

