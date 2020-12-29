BSNL Revises Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan; Offering Content For 365 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

The state-run telecom operator BSNL is revising and launching new plans every day. In fact, the company has recently revised its broadband plans, and now it is moving towards its annual prepaid pack. The telecom operator has revised Rs. 1,999 prepaid pack.

The telecom operator is also providing Lokdhun and Eros Now subscriptions to its customer with this plan for one year. Earlier, this facility was available for 60 days only. However, after the revision, this plan is now providing this facility for 365 days.

In addition, this plan is providing 3GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited voice calling for 365 days. It is worth noting that this plan is available in all circles, where it is operating. This plan will be effective from January 2021.

The telecom operator's plan of Rs. 1,999 is the best annual plan, especially if we compare it with other private players like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea). Notably, any private player is not providing 3GB data per day with the annual prepaid pack, while this plan of BSNL is offering the same in all circles.

Meanwhile, BSNL is planning to offer its services in Mumbai and Delhi as MTNL services in both circles are going to expire on January 10, 2021. Currently, BSNL is offering its services in all 20 circles and now it will start offering networks in Delhi and Mumbai. This means the operator will start providing networks in all 22 circles.

In fact, the network in Mumbai has already emerged before the exact timeline, reports Only Tech. The report also said that the network is not that good. The operator will start with trials in these circles initially and MTNL users will be migrated to the same network.

