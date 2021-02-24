BSNL Revises Three Special Tariff Vouchers To Offer More Data And Validity News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has yet again revised its special tariff plans (STV) in the country. These plans are known as STV 99, STV 298, STV 319 alongside PV 399, and PV 699 have been revised. The telecom operator has revised the validity and offering additional benefits of the PV 699 plan, whereas STV 319 pack is now offering 10GB of data benefit until March 31, 2021, after which the operator will remove the benefit.

BSNL Revised Plans: Details

The STV 99 plan from BSNL is one of the most affordable tariff plans in the country. This plan is providing unlimited calling and a Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for 22 days. Notably, the validity will remain the same, but now users are getting 99 messages under the new revision.

The STV 298 plan offers unlimited calling, 1GB of data per day, and 100 messages for 54 days. Now, this is offering 2GB data per day for 56 days. It ships Eros Now subscription. Then, there is STV 319 pack is also offering 10GB of data benefit, 300 messages, and unlimited voice calling for 75 days. This plan has been revised many times in the past.

BSNL Revised Plan Voucher Of Rs. 399 And Rs. 699: Details

The plan voucher of Rs. 399 is providing unlimited calling, 1GB of data, 100 messages, free BSNL Tunes, and content from Lokdhun. This plan is valid for 80 days and now it is providing 2GB of data for 80 days. Lastly, there is a voucher for Rs. 699, where it is offering 0.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling, and free PRBT for only 60 days, while this plan is valid for 160 days. However, the telecom operator has increased the validity for 20 days, which means the pack is valid for 180 days (For six months).

