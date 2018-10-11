BSNL Rs. 525 postpaid plan revised; lets users carry forward 200GB of data

State-run BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) appears to have revised its Rs. 525 postpaid plan in order to offer more data benefits for its subscribers. Notably, this plan will now offer the data carry forward functionality. It is said that the revision is only effective for the subscribers in its Kolkata circle and that the users will get 80GB of data with the option to carry forward the unused data up to 200GB.

According to a report by Telecomtalk, BSNL Rs. 525 postpaid plan will offer 80GB of 2G/3G data on the whole, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling for its users. The USP of this plan is said to be the data carry forward functionality like Airtel's data rollover feature. This will let users carry forward up to 200GB of unused data to the next billing cycle.

While the plan offers data carry forward capability, it offers only free national SMS, so subscribers will be charged for the international messages at Rs. 5 per SMS, claims the report. And, after exhausting the allotted data, subscribers will be charged for the data with 40kbps speed.

Security deposit

It is said that BSNL will charge a security deposit of Rs. 500 for the users who are looking for local and STD services and Rs. 2,000 for those who are looking for local, STD and ISD services. Also, the users who need local, STD, ISD and international roaming will have to pay Rs. 5,000 security deposit.

And, when it comes to the other benefits, there will be free Amazon Prime subscription with this postpaid plan of Rs. 525. The report adds that the plan that is available for subscribers in Kolkata will also be rolled out to all the users across India soon. As of now, in the other circles, the postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 15GB of data and there's no data carry forward feature.

Data carry forward

The data carry forward feature offered by BSNL has a limit of 200GB. However, when it comes to the comparison, Airtel lets users carry up to 500GB of data to the next billing cycle, Vodafone Idea lets users carry up to 500GB of data with plans priced above Rs. 1,000 and 200GB of data for relatively low priced plans.