BSNL signs MOU with Fibre Home to manufacture telecom equipment

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fibre Home to jointly start manufacturing telecom equipment and optical fiber cable in BSNL factories.

The MoU between two companies is expected to bring telecom manufacturing technology and expertise to India. This will help India set up manufacturing base India "Make in India" program at low cost.

"This agreement will help India to get high-quality telecom equipment at reasonable cost and will also reduce deployment time. BSNL always strive hard to fulfill government dreams by adopting a workable and practical program like this," Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said in a statement.

Lee, President FIBER HOME also expressed optimism that joint manufacturing is coming at the apt time when demand for telecom equipment is increasing world over. He felt that BSNL-Fibre Home may export telecom equipment to Asia Pacific region shortly.

Fibre Home India's parent company has one of the largest telecom manufacturing based in China, where it manufactures equipment for transport layer and access layer of telecom network.

The state-run telco has seven telecom factories with a manpower of around 1,600 employees and elaborate infrastructure. BSNL said that these factories are manufacturing several customer end equipment and testing tools for the PSU's internal consumption.