BSNL suggested users to change the default system password

After facing malware attack, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said that it has suggested users to change the default system password.

According to the report the PTI report, almost 2000 broadband modems were affected where users had not changed default password "admin."

"The situation has been addressed to a great extent. We are advising customers that they should immediately change their passwords, and they should not be worried about using broadband once they have done that," PTI quoted BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastava here.

He said that the malware has not impacted BSNL's core network, billing or any other system.

Shrivastava further added that during the attack, malware was changing the passwords of users (those who were using admin as the password) and so the affected modems were unable to log in.

He pointed out that the attack occurred earlier this week and BSNL call centers proactively reached out to users to alert them as well as advise them on precautionary measures. Further, it was noted that the malware did not impact BSNL's core network, billing or any other system.

This is not the first time that any company has suffered from malware, in May this year Jio's hacking attack revealed information such as subscriber name, mobile email and SIM activation details.

However, the company said that reports of a breach of "unverified and unsubstantiated claims".