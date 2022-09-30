BSNL to Soon Launch 4G Services Pan India; Signs Deal With TCS News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

At a time when the telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi are gearing up to roll out their 5G services, BSNL is still working on offering its 4G services across the country. Reports suggest that the state-run telecom operator is approaching closer to the pan-India rollout of its 4G services soon.

Initially, BSNL planned to roll out its 4G services in 2019 but it got delayed after a mandate from the Indian government, wherein the telco had to use 4G equipment only from domestic companies. Soon after this, the company issued a letter of intent to source the equipment. Only Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) responded to it and began its trials in India. Now, a report suggests that BSNL and TCS are closer to signing a deal to roll out the former's 4G network across the country.

BSNL 4G Launch in India is Nearing

As per a report by The Economic Times, TCS and BSNL are in the final stage of closing a contract worth $2 billion (approx. Rs. 16 crores) to roll out the telco's 4G services in the country. It also notes that the two companies have resolved the differences over the terms of deals and the pricing. Apparently, they are on the verge of finalizing the paperwork of the deal.

Once these companies have signed the final deal, Tejas Networks, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, will manufacture the 4G equipment required for the widespread rollout of 4G services in the country. As a result, BSNL and TCS are expected to launch the services in 100,000 sites across India.

This move is expected to take BSNL an inch closer to the long-awaited 4G rollout. However, subscribers of the telco have to wait until next year to use the 4G services all over the country.

TCS to Demo 4G Network and More

A separate report from the publication notes that TCS will demonstrate the 4G network, 5G use cases, and satellite communication readiness it has developed at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Already, it has been confirmed that the IMC 2022 will kickstart on October 1 and will be hosted until October 4. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also launch 5G services officially in the country.

