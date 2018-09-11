BSNL vs Jio: BSNL 155 STV with 34GB data for 17 days now available to all users

BSNL has revised a lot of plans in past few months and now the telco has regularised its data STV 155 and made the plan available for open market. Earlier the plans were introduced as a promotional offer with its validity reportedly expiring in 90 days. However, the recharge is now regularised and available for everyone.

Apart from that, the company has also revised a host of small STVs starting from Rs 14 to Rs 241. Al these recharge plans were revised to introduce more data benefits in order to Reliance Jio.

The BSNL data STV Rs 155 comes with a daily usage of 2GB RAM for a validity of 17 days. So the users are getting 34GB data together for 17 days. According to Telecom Talks, the Rs 155 STV is been removed from the promotional offer status and has been regularised which means now you can avail this recharge anytime.

The 155 STV was announced to take on Jio's Rs 149 recharge which offers 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The 198 recharge was also announced to take on Jio's Rs 198 plan. BSNL Rs 198 plans come with 1.5GB od daily data usage for 28 days along with the free PRBT for the validity period. On the other hand, Jio's Rs 198 plan offers 2GB data per day with the validity of 28 days along with Jio's entertainment apps.

BSNL has also revised its Rs. 14, Rs. 29, Rs. 40, Rs. 57, Rs. 68, Rs. 78, Rs. 82, Rs. 85, Rs. 198, and Rs. 241 prepaid STVs to offer more data, in order to compete with Jio packs. It seems all the telco in India is putting all there efforts to compete against Jio. Amid the telecom industries tug of war, we the users are getting all the benefits.