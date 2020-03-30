COAI And TAIPA Urge MCD To De-Seal Mobile Towers In Delhi News oi-Priyanka Dua

The industry body COAI and TAIPA have requested the MCD to de-seal the towers, and not take action against the operators if they are not complying with the regulations. The industry bodies said that there is a lot of pressure on the operators, as they have to provide adequate network during the lockdown.

The industry bodies have also written a letter to South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner on March 27 on the same. "Seamless operations of the telecom infrastructure comprising of telecom towers and optic fiber cable (OFC) are necessary to ensure uninterrupted connectivity round the clock to support the work from home, delivery of various critical services and maintain communication across the state including for those involved in the rescue and preventive operations against Coronavirus at various levels," the letter said.

Furthermore, COAI and TAIPA have asked the MCD to appoint an officer for this matter. So, the issue of installing new towers can be resolved soon and easily. Besides, the industry bodies are looking for permission to deploy the Cells of Wheels, which will help operators to provide a good network along with the quality of services in the dense areas.

Earlier, COAI has asked people to use data carefully so the networks can run easily. The industry has also shared the details via its twitter account. The tweet reads:

"We appeal for judicious use of data, a surge in traffic is usually seen between 9 am and 11 am and 4 pm to 10 pm, due to people working from home. We urge customers to avoid peak hours for downloading non-essential heavy files and movies."

Apart from that, COAI has written a letter to all OTT players such as Netflix, Voot, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and others to reduce the streaming quality, as there is a lot of pressure on the networks.

