COAI Data: Bharti Airtel continues to hold the top position with 29.62% market share

According to the new data released by Cellular Operators Authority of India (COAI), market leader Bharti Airtel continues to hold the top position with 29.62 percent market share, having added another 2.05 million subscribers during June to take its total subscriber base to 280.64 million.

The data says Airtel is closely followed by Vodafone with a total of 210.19 million subscribers, Idea Cellular with 196.27 million subscribers, and RJio with 117.33 million subscribers.

As per the report, UP East added the maximum number of subscribers of 84.06 million across the telecom service areas or circles in India in June 2017.

The total number of mobile phone subscribers in India by the end of June 2017 reached 947.48 million including subscribers of Reliance Jio as of May 2017, as per data sourced from TRAI.

"Our vision and aim are to bring mobile connectivity to every corner of the country, and so it is encouraging to see more cities mounting a sizeable mobile customer base. This will help accelerate our journey towards a connected and empowered Digital India," said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI.

"The industry has also ensured progress towards the realization of government's policy & plans, such as its vision for Digital India, in a manner that connectivity reaches the farthest corners of the country and benefits everyone. We envision an enabled and empowered society where every individual gets a chance to partake in the economic growth of the country," added Mathews.

The growth in subscriber base is a result of competitive tariffs and signals a positive future for the industry, the industry body said in a statement.