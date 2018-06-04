COAI is in the process of considering legal options on Jio defamation suit

The telecom industry body Cellular Operators Association of India today said that it is the process of considering and evaluating legal options to counter a defamation suit filed by member company Reliance Jio against it.

"It is disappointing that one of our members has chosen to take legal action against the association. We believe the allegations are without merit and we intend to defend ourselves vigorously," said, Rajan S. Mathews, Director General, COAI.

He said: "COAI is well within its rights to hold and voice its views on regulatory and policy issues. The matter is currently sub judice and we are in the process of considering and evaluating our legal options."

The industry body also expressed deep concerns over the allegations levied by Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio Infocomm, where it has accused the industry body of using disparaging remarks.

COAI maintains that the allegations are patently misconceived as all communications were issued in good faith and in furtherance of its duty as an industry association, inter alia, to call attention to regulatory decisions that are detrimental to the growth and development of the telecom sector and to seek the intervention of the Regulator, it said.

A clear, stable and predictable policy environment is the foremost requirement of any ‎regulatory regime that fosters industry growth and customer services.

We hope that the legal authorities will take a more balanced view on this issue which may be impacting the relationship between the member and the association and also the entire industry, COAI pointed out.

The statement comes after Reliance Jio dragged COAI into the court for making defamatory statements against it.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to industry body and its director general Rajan S Mathews on a suit filed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd seeking to prevent and restrain them from continuing to make "maliciously false, disparaging and defamatory statements" against it, saying a prima facie case is made out.