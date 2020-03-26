COAI Urges People To Use Data Carefully: Report

ENGLISH

    The government has announced the complete lockdown for 21 days to tackle the Covid-19 virus spread. Now, it has been reported that the industry body COAI has asked people to use their mobile data carefully. This is in order to reduce pressure on networks during the time of lockdown.

    "We are asking people for responsible usage of network...to avoid any trivial use of internet and networks...so that remote working, online education, digital healthcare, payments, and other critical services, can run smoothly and uninterrupted," Cellular Operators'' Association of India, Director-General, Rajan Mathews was quoted by PTI.

    The statement comes after the data usage has been increased by 30 percent, as people are working from home. Rajan Mathews said that the data demand has been increased to 20 to 30 percent in a few days. Notably, the government has imposed a curfew in all states and union territories to control the spread of the virus.

    The industry body has also written to OTT platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Voot, Hotstar, and more to reduce the streaming quality. After that, the companies have taken measures and reduce bitrates. In fact, many reports state that OTT platforms are not offering HD streaming services in India.

    The companies have also issued a statement and said the heads of the industry has decided to provide SD services on networks. The official release said: "The digital industry has decided to act immediately in the larger national and consumer interest and to ensure the robustness of the cellular network. It was unanimously agreed that as an exceptional measure, all companies will immediately adopt measures."

    Meanwhile, many broadband and telecom operators have announced double data benefits for their users. Both MTNL and BSNL have announced free and double data benefits for their costumers, while Reliance Jio is offering high speed with its broadband plans.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 14:14 [IST]
