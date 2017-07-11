Data breach is a real threat: Airtel

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel termed that data breach is a real threat to businesses and said that the company takes responsibility for data security and customer privacy "very seriously".

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia) of the company said, "Data breach is a "real threat" to all of us and everyone is vulnerable and not only for telecom companies but for banks and credit card firms too."

His comments come after when some reports claimed that Reliance Jio's customer data was breached on an independent website, magicapk.com.

However, Jio denied this and said that "We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic."

We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with the highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement," the Jio added.

Meanwhile, a new report by ET says that all the telco's apps and sites were secure and if there is any breach then it may be at the external vendor end.

According to the report, Jio has also filed FIR in cyber crime cell of Navi Mumbai Police on Monday.