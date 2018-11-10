Diwali Dhamaka Offer: BSNL reduces call charges for Satellite Phone Service

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has announced a heavy reduction in call charges for its Satellite Phone Services.

Under this new Diwali Dhamka offer the call charges has been reduced from Rs. 60 to Rs. 35 for commercial category while Government users have to pay Rs.25 instead of Rs 45.

The reduced call charges will be effective from December 1st, 2018.

For those who are not aware, a satellite phone offers communication services via satellites and it is used in situations and locations where terrestrial mobile service may not be available.

BSNL launched its satellite services in 2017 through International Mobile Satellite Organization (INMARSAT) which was set up in 1979 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enable ships to stay in constant touch with shore or to call for help in an emergency, no matter how far out to sea.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched two plans for Rs. 1699 and Rs. 2099 for its prepaid mobile customers on the occasion of Diwali.

Both new annual plans offer benefits such as unlimited voice calls, data SMS for 365 days. The Rs.1699/ plan offers unlimited data (FUP 2GB/day) voice calls in home LSA and roaming including Mumbai and Delhi, unlimited SMS & Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

While Rs. 2099/ plan provides 1460 GB data voice calls in home LSA and roaming including Mumbai and Delhi.

Under its Mega offer, the telco is offering free SIM and benefits of STV 399" at Rs.100 only from CSCs for New and Port-IN customers on producing BSNL coupon printed on domestic LPG bills of IOCL/HPCL under GSM prepaid mobile services.