Diwali Mahadhamaka offer: BSNL offers unlimited voice calls, data SMS for 365 days

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two plans for Rs. 1699 and Rs. 2099 for its prepaid mobile customers on the occasion of Diwali.

Both new annual plans offer benefits such as unlimited voice calls, data SMS for 365 days.

The Rs.1699/ plan offers unlimited data (FUP 2GB/day) voice calls in home LSA and roaming including Mumbai and Delhi, unlimited SMS & Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

While Rs. 2099/ plan provides 1460 GB data voice calls in home LSA and roaming including Mumbai and Delhi.

Anupam Srivastava CMD BSNL said that on the auspicious occasion of Diwali BSNL has offered "agli divali tak Recharge se Azadi" to our esteemed customers.

For those who are not aware, BSNL has also launched Mega offer for its prepaid customers.

Under this new scheme, the telco is offering free SIM and benefits of STV 399" at Rs.100 only from CSCs for New and Port-IN customers on producing BSNL coupon printed on domestic LPG bills of IOCL/HPCL under GSM prepaid mobile services.

In addition to that the customers will get unlimited voice, data, SMS and Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option, even national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai for 74 days.

The company has tied up with Telecom gear maker Ericsson to work together on developing new 5G use cases in areas like agriculture and education, especially for rural areas.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will also collaborate for knowledge sharing on 5G technology concepts and industry trends as well as work on 3GPP standardization progress.