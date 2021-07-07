Dixon Joins Bharti Enterprises; Plans To Invest Rs. 250 Crore For Making Telecom Gears News oi-Priyanka Dua

Dixon Technologies is planning to invest Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 crores to begin telecom equipment manufacturing in India. The company has joined hands with Bharti Enterprises under the production incentive-linked (PLI) scheme. Notably, both companies will start producing customer-provided equipment (CPE) in Punjab.

"We have applied for the scheme. We are excited to be looking at the opportunity to get into telecom manufacturing. We are partnering with Bharti for CPE devices and other telecom products in the future. We are looking forward to an early announcement from the DoT," Dixon Technologies executive chairman Sunil Vachani was quoted by ET.

Coral Telecom, Tejas Network, HFCL, VVDN, and Dixon are applying under the PLI Scheme. Notably, the Government has come up with new guidelines for telecom and networking equipment manufacturers and the IT hardware manufacturing sector.

Optiemus Electronics Also Plans To Start Operations Under Production Incentive-Linked (PLI) Scheme For IT Hardware Sector

Meanwhile, Optiemus Electronics said that it will start production under the scheme. The company has recently received from the Government.

"We firmly believe this scheme will enable us to be competitive in manufacturing of these products in India for domestic and export requirements. India holds immense potential in electronics manufacturing and this scheme has the potential to act as a catalyst in achieving our Prime Minister's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," said A. Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics Limited.

Besides Optiemus Electronics, other companies such as Wistron, Foxconn, Dell, Lava, Dixon, and more have been approved under the same scheme. The PLI scheme for IT Hardware covers personal computers, laptops, tablets, and servers.

Apart from Optiemus Electronics, VVDN Technologies received approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) under the same scheme. However, to increase the incentives in the sector, laptops and tablet manufacturers wrote to the ministry.

The production incentive-linked scheme for IT Hardware companies is expected to produce products worth Rs. 84,746 crores and it will bring extra investment worth Rs. 2,517 crores. The main reason behind announcing this scheme is to attract investments in the sector and to increase domestic manufacturing in the country to give a tough fight to China and Taiwan.

