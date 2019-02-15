Don't fall for fake news: BSNL will not close down

Several reports are stating that the state-run telecom operator will close down the services in the next few weeks. And now, BSNL India has officially sent out a press release regarding the same.

BSNL India has confirmed that the company will not close down, and there is no proposal from Govt of India to consider the closure of BSNL. Here is the complete press release from BSNL India.

S.K Sinha PGM Admin & P.R BSNL Co. said

The attention of Government has been drawn to certain reports in a section of the media which convey the impression that BSNL may be closed down. However, this is not true. At present, there is no proposal under consideration with the government for the closure of BSNL. On the contrary, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India (GoI) (DoT) recognizes and values the inherent strength of BSNL as a telecom services providers which a huge infrastructure and reach, especially in the rural area. Further, DoT is in the process of finalising a proposal of BSNL to be considered by the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) very soon

It appears that the news report in question has unnecessarily tried to focus on closure as one of the options for the revival of any PSU which is not in consonance with the current thinking of DoT.

It is clarified and re-iterated that DoT would like to see a robust BSNL, duly strengthened and financially viable, dedicated to servicing the nation and playing an important role in the telecom sector.

This official statement from BSNL will re-affirm that the company will be live and running, and BSNL users can use their network without worrying about the false news.