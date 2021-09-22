DoT Announces New KYC Norms For Mobile Connections: Here Are All Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication has announced new norms for the KYC process. The ministry has introduced self-KYC rules for new mobile connections, changing prepaid to postpaid and vice-versa through OTP based process. This development comes soon after the DoT introduced reforms for the sector.

The self-KYC regulations will be contactless, secure authentication for mobile users, and customer-centric. Under the new norms, the new connection will be given by the application or portal. The portal offers flexibility to purchase the new connection from their place. In fact, SIM will be delivered to the customers' doorstep; however, all documents will be verified by DigiLocker or UIDAI.

Currently, the subscriber has to go out to purchase the new connection. Besides, they have to take their original documents, address proof for getting the SIM or new connection, and changing service provider via mobile number portability. "Telecom Reforms aim to provide world-class internet and tele-connectivity for the marginalized section," AshwiniVaishnaw, Minister of Communications said.

Aadhaar Based New e-KYC Rules

Under Aadhaar based e-KYC rules subscribers are allowed to get new mobile connections. However, the norms said that telecom service providers will charge Rs. 1 for the authentication by the UIDAI. The new process is a paperless and totally digital process, where TSPs will receive all details and picture of the customer via online.

Self-KYC Rules: Check Details Here

Under this process, subscribers will get a mobile connection through an application and portal-based online platform. The new procedure will allow subscribers to get the mobile connection while sitting at home or office, which means they don't have to go out to the company's outlet to get the connection. The SIM will be delivered at the subscribers' doorstep through documents proved UIDAI or DigiLocker.

OTP Based Changing Of Mobile Connection: Here Are All Details

Under the OTP changing process, all subscribers can convert their mobile services from prepaid to postpaid and postpaid to prepaid. In fact, subscribers can change their service provider through OTP based process from anywhere. It is worth noting that the Department of Telecommunication has become very active in terms of making changes in the sector.

