DoT Approves MSC Codes For Reliance Jio To Meet Demands In Assam, Odisha News oi-Priyanka Dua

Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has finally cleared Mobile Switching Center (MSC) codes for Reliance Jio. This development comes at a time when Reliance Jio wants to meet the growing demand of one million subscribers in Odisha and Assam license service areas.

MSC codes are basically the five digits of the 10-digit number of your mobile number, which telecom operators apply after their existing numbers are not enough to meet the growing demand. The telecom ministry has issued two circulars to Reliance Jio with 98270-98279 in Odisha LSA, whereas Assam LSA customers will get new numbers from 93950-93959.

These given numbers can be used by new subscribers of Reliance Jio and active users of Reliance Communication as the latter has already suspended its services. Notably, these codes were allocated to Reliance Telecom and Reliance Communication.

For the unaware, this is the second time in three months that DoT allocated numbers to Reliance Jio and Airtel for the same. The ministry allocated these code series 93620-93629 to Airtel for the North East circle and 80100-80109, 97780-97789 series to Reliance Jio in Maharashtra and Kerala circle. This clearly shows that both Reliance Jio and Airtel is adding customers in all circles, thats why operators are looking for a new series.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is planning to bring a 5G network in 2021."I assure you that JIO will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by the indigenous-developed network, hardware, and technology components," Reliance Jio, CEO, Mukesh Ambani.

The operator has been testing 5G networks for a very long; however other operators like Airtel and Vodafone-Idea said that this new technology will take more time as the ecosystem is not ready yet. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is working with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions in India.

