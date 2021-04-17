DoT Assigns Frequencies To All Spectrum Auction Bidders News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has finally assigned frequencies to all bidders of the spectrum auction. The ministry announced that both Reliance Jio and Airtel have paid Rs. 2,306.97 crores for assigning them spectrum blocks as soon as possible.

"As a part of the frequency assignment, the Government has also accepted the request of two TSPs - M/S Bharti and M/S Reliance Jio, for assignment of immediately available unsold spectrum blocks in place of spectrum blocks in the same band and LSA assigned to them from later dates," the Government said.

The ministry said that it has also received Rs. 2,306.97 crores from both leading telecom operators. The ministry said that Reliance Jio paid Rs. 2,149.59 crores and Airtel cleared Rs. 157.38 crores. Also, the ministry highlighted that the allocation of radio frequency bands was done in 19 licensed services areas (LSA) of an 800 MHz band and 900 MHz bands 21 LSA in 1800 MHz, three LSA in 2100 Mhz bands, and 16 LSAs in the 2300 MHz band. "The harmonization exercise facilitates more efficient utilization of spectrum held by TSPs, leading to improved Quality of Service for consumers," DoT said.

Spectrum Auction Details

The latest spectrum auction attracted bids close to Rs. 77,814.80 crores, which was 18 percent higher than the last auction. Notably, the Government managed to sold 55.60 MHz of spectrum in seven spectrum bands and Reliance Jio was the only operator that bought 488.35 MHz for Rs. 57,122.65 crores.

While Airtel spent Rs. 18,698.75 crores for 355.45 MHz band, and Vodafone-Idea purchased 11.80 MHz for Rs. 1,993.40 crores. The telecom operator bought spectrum in only five circles, despite offering services in all 22 circles.

"Jio has expanded its sub GHz footprint meaningfully to provide for the expiring bandwidth and enhanced its capacity to uniform levels in 1800/2300 MHz bands across all circles. VIL has acquired modest capacity in five circles only, "Kotak Institutional Equities said. It is worth noting that all telecom operators are facing call drop issues due to a shortage of spectrum. However, this auction is expected to resolve all issues related to the network and data.

Best Mobiles in India