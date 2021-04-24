DoT Introduces TAF-COP Portal To Check Mobile Connections Issued In Your Name News oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT has announced the launch of a new portal to help mobile users. The new TAF-COP portal is specially designed to find out all mobile numbers that are active under their id or name. The guidelines allow all mobile users to have nine connections on their name or id. The newly launched portal will help all mobile users to check and take action against their additional mobile connection users. However, telecom operators are also responsible for checking such frauds.

Why Is This Portal Necessary?

This portal comes after several mobile users have faced SIM card frauds. These SIM can be used for illegal purposes and all blame will go on the name whose name is associated with that SIM. A. Robert Ravi, the Deputy Director-General of DoT said that this site helps customers to identify all mobile numbers under their id. He states that all customers can request to block the connection that is not connected with them. He also said that all mobile users are allowed to have nine connections at one time. However, to check the mobile number on the portal users have to follow these steps.

Here Are All Steps To Use The TAF-COP Portal

You need to visit the TAF-COP portal. You need to enter your mobile number in the box and tap on the OTP button. Now you need to enter that OTP on the box and tap on the validate button. You will be directed towards another page that allows you to see all mobile numbers, which are issued in your name or id. You are allowed to tap on those mobile numbers that are not associated with you, and then, you need to click on the submit option.

Other Facilities Of Telecom Analytics for Fraud management and Consumer Protection Portal

Mobile users are not allowed to have more than nine connections. In case users have more than nine connections, then they will receive SMS from the portal. In addition, mobile users are allowed to take action on that number. They can also track the exact status of the complaint via Ticket ID Ref No.

