DoT Likely To Delay 5G Spectrum Auction Until Q1 2022: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT is likely to delay the auction of the 5G spectrum until Q1 of 2022 as the ministry is busy providing network stability during the pandemic. Besides, the Department of Telecommunication is expected to take a decision on the pricing and the availability of the spectrum.

Notably, this is the first time when DoT is giving a free spectrum band for testing the upcoming technology. However, sources close to the development said that trials might get an extension as it depends on telecom operators, which means there are chances that the auction might delay the next financial year.

"It is unlikely that auctions will happen this year and will get postponed. The focus currently is on keeping networks stable," an official source was quoted by ET. He said, "There is a possibility that telcos ask for more time for 5G trials, especially for the indigenously developed 5Gi technology."

However, industry experts believe that the auction will take place between January-March 2022. Notably, the Government has managed to get Rs. 78,000 crores from the sale of 4G airwaves. In fact, the Government has already received Rs. 22,000 crores before closing the auction.

Suitable Spectrum Bands For 5G Network

Apart from providing connectivity during the pandemic, the DoT is taking a call on millimetre waves like 26 GHz and 28 GHz. These bands are expected to be affordable than the band set for the 5G services.

If DoT is planning to take a call on the new bands, then it has to take recommendations from TRAI and it will take time as the latter has to issue a new consultation process. For the unware, TRAI recommended only two bands for the 5G airwaves, such as 3300 MHz and 3600 MHz bands.

Key Factors Of 5G

The reserve price of 5G and the desire to migrate to 5G services from 4G and 2G are the key factors for the network. It is worth mentioning that allowing telcos to conduct 5G trials will help them to showcase their potential in the market. In addition, 5G trials will showcase that how much they are ready for the upcoming technology and they will launch the services accordingly.

Best Mobiles in India