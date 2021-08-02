DoT Likely To Discuss Price Of 5G Spectrum Bands Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT is expected to commence the 5G auction discussion this week. The ministry is likely to discuss the price of 5G spectrum bands (3300 and 3600 MHz bands) and might plan to add new bands that will support the upcoming technology.

5G Auction Might Take Place Early Next Year

The spectrum auction might take place in early 2022. This might allow the Department of Telecommunication to get payment for the current financial year. For the unaware, TRAI fixed the base price of bands in 2018, which is expensive and telcos have refused to participate in the 5G auction.

"TRAI will be asked to give a base price for all the spectrum available with the DoT, including the airwaves in the 5G band of 3300-3750 MHz band for which TRAI had given a base price in 2018," the official was quoted by ET.

He added that the Department of Telecommunication is considering other bands, including 600 MHz, 700 MHz (sub-GHz bands), and 2425 MHz-2850 MHz bands (millimetre waves). All these bands can use in the 5G services.

TRAI Might Review 5G Spectrum Price

The report said that TRAI might conduct the entire consultation paper; however, the Digital Communications Commission recommendation might accept the TRAI recommendations and the cabinet will take a final decision. This update comes soon after several reports claim that TRAI might not revise the base price of 5G bands.

"We are unlikely to revisit our pricing and stand that we have already taken earlier, but may consider newer bands such as the millimeter wave (mmWave) band (26 GHz range) with a reasonable price to drive economic benefits," TRAI source said earlier.

600 MHz And 700 MHz Spectrum Bands In Auction

If DoT takes a call on the price of the 600MHz band, then it will be the first time this band will be put on auction. Notably, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea want DoT to include millimetre bands so that they can offer affordable services to its users. On the other hand, the 700MHz band remains unsold in the last two auction due to high its prices.

It is worth noting that the 5G spectrum auction has become a big issue between DoT and the Department of Space along with satellite internet players are not ready to vacate airwaves for the telecom operators.

