DoT Likely To Launch New Rules For Communication Apps

DoT is likely to regulate communication apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Skype due to national security concerns. However, the ministry is looking for home ministry comments on the same matter before making new rules for such apps.

This development comes soon after the Government issued new rules for social media platforms and messaging apps.

"Some sort of licensing is required so that these companies store data of Indians within India like telcos do and give information to law enforcement agencies in a manner similar to that provided by telcos," a senior government official was quoted by ET.

He said that the new or upcoming rules for the apps are unlikely to be stringent. Notably, WhatsApp has moved to Delhi High Court against the traceability provision. The company has filed the petition in court and said that the new rules are against fundamental rights and freedom of speech.

Twitter Expressed Concerns Over IT Rules

Similarly, Twitter has expressed concerns over the new IT rules or guidelines and said that it is worried about the freedom of expression. However, the Government has cleared its stand on the new IT rules and said that it does not want to breach the privacy of people.

"Currently, telcos have to maintain call data records and if there is any suspicious or anti-national element whose calls need to be monitored, that can be done prospectively. However, in case of a WhatsApp call, all we have is one IP address... that's it, nothing else," he added.

The official states when agencies asked for the details, the official states run away by saying that they are not storing the data, despite RBI mandated that all payment data should be stored in the country.

Telcos Want Govt To Regulate Communication Application

Meanwhile, telecom operators asked Government to regulate these applications under the principle of the same services. In fact, the director-general of COAI said that the imbalance between the telecom operators and leading OTT applications needs to be addressed.

It is worth noting that privacy is an important issue of an individual, hence, we believe that the Government should come up with those laws which do not affect the fundamental rights of people.

