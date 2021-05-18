DoT Might Ask TRAI To Set New Pricing For 5G Spectrum Band News oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT is likely to ask TRAI to suggest new reserve prices of all spectrum bands which are cleared for the 5G trials. Besides, it is expected that these spectrum bands might be included in the next spectrum sale, which is likely to be conducted in the first half of 2022.

In addition, the telecom ministry is likely to set pricing for the 600 MHz sub-GHz band, which was not auctioned earlier. Also, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea have asked the Government to include 26/28 GHz bands in the 5G auction as these are affordable.

DoT Want To Reduce 700 MHz Band Price

Apart from revising other bands, DoT likely to ask TRAI to cut the base price of the 700 MHz bands, which remain unsold due to pricing. This is the second time when the 700 MHz bands remain unsold.

"DoT is likely to send a reference this week to TRAI to set reserve prices for all 5G bands approved for trials, including sub-GHz, mid-band, and mmWaves. The base price of mid-band 5G spectrum set in August 2018 is old and needs a reset along with the recommendations for the other 5G bands," the official in the department said.

The DoT has given several bands, such as 3.2-3.67 GHz, 700/800 MHz, and 26-28 GHz to start 5G trials in the country. Notably, earlier, 3.3-3.6 GHz bands have been suggested by the Government for the 5G services.

In addition, the Department of Telecommunication is likely to speed up the spectrum policy, which is National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP-2021). The ministry is expected to add all 5G bands, which are given for trials.

Why Telcos Want To Revise 700 MHz Band

It is worth noting that all private telecom players have been asking the Department of Telecommunication to revise the pricing of the 700 MHz band so that they can buy the band in the coming auction.

The 700 MHz band is suitable for conducting trails and for launching 5G services in the country. In fact, several countries have been using the same spectrum band for the services.

That's why we believe that if the Government revises the price of the 700 MHz bands, then telcos might go for the same band and launched 5G services in the country.

