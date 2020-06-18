DOT Might Bar Telecom Operators From Using ZTE And Huawei Equipment In Deploying Networks News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication is reportedly restrained state-run telecom operator BSNL to use Chinese equipment while upgrading its 4G networks in the country. The development comes after Indian soldiers were dead in a clash with the Chinese army.

"The government has taken a decision to cancel the tender which was floated (by BSNL) earlier this year," the senior government official was quoted Economic Times. Adding to that, "We will likely also not allow private operators to use Chinese gear in the future and will encourage domestic telecom equipment makers".

In addition, it is expected that the DOT might cancel all tenders that have been issued by BSNL and MTNL. So, those Chinese vendors could not apply. This means that this will affect both Huawei and ZTE. Besides, the government might cancel their 5G deployment in the country.

It is worth mentioning that Chinese gear players have very little share in the market. Most of the network deployment was done by Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. However, both Vodafone-Idea and Airtel have worked with Huawei and ZTE, while Reliance Jio has joined hands with only Samsung.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the government might tell private players to follow the same rule, and not to use Chinese equipment in deploying network lines in the country. The decision comes at that time when countries like Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, the United States, and Japan have barred Huawei in deploying 5G networks in their countries. On the other hand, countries like the Netherlands, Russia, the UK, South Korea, and France allowed Huawei for the deployment, while the UK is trying to limit the Huawei role in deploying the 5G networks.

"We have constantly received complaints from our telecom manufacturers that China is not permitting the import of Indian telecom equipment whereas it is subsidizing Chinese telecom gear which is then underpriced in the Indian market," the official was quoted by the newspaper. Adding to that, "As a result, our indigenous telecom equipment manufacturers are unable to come-up".

