DoT Plans To Impose Rs. 10,000 Fine On Fraudulent Message Senders

The DoT is planning to impose a fine of Rs. 10,000 on commercial SMS senders who are sending fraudulent messages with fake headers. There are chances that the ministry might disconnect the telecom resources of those senders.

DoT Issued A Notice Against Invalid Header

According to the Department of Telecommunication notice, any sender who is sending messages to users with an invalid header will be fined between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10,000.

It includes permanent suspension or the ID or mobile number. Besides, the ministry noted that the data intelligence unit along with telecom analytics will be created to manage frauds and consumer protection.

Data Intelligence Unit And Telecom Analytics Details

The Department of Telecommunication said that both units will coordinate with all Government departments so that they can detect the frauds related to telecom services, identify fake SIM cards, which have been purchased with fake ID proofs, detect mobile numbers portability frauds, detect mobile number portability frauds, and more.

"The platform will also provide DoT, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Financial Institutions (Fis) and TSPs (telecom service providers) to seamlessly coordinate in cases of financial frauds committed through misuse of telecom resources," DoT said in the notice.

The telecom ministry said that both platforms will collect data of telecom subscribers of all service providers in all licensed areas. In addition, data analytics will be used to trace all SIM cards, which were issued on fake documents to increase the subscriber base.

Furthermore, the ministry created Safe Access of Telecom Resources without Harassment and Infringement mobile application, which will allow users to register complaints on unauthorized connections.

Ways To Control Pesky Messages And Call

There are two ways to block pesky messages and calls. Those ways are known as fully block and partially block categories.

The first category allows users not to receive any commercial communication on the phones, whether it's voice calls and messages. The partially blocked category enables its users not to receive any calls, but they will continue getting messages.

These messages include Banking/insurance/financial products/credit cards, real estate, education, health, consumer goods, automobiles, tourism, leisure, communication, broadcasting, entertainment, and IT.

