Just In
- just now Samsung Galaxy A03s Benchmarked Ahead Of India Launch; Company's New Bet In Budget Segment?
- 1 hr ago Garmin Unveils GPS-Enabled Venu 2 & Venu 2S Smartwatches: Price, Features & Specifications
- 2 hrs ago Airtel Launches Secure Internet Services For Xstream Fibre Users; Here's How To Use
- 2 hrs ago Redmi K40 Ultra Specs Leak: Will It Be A Rival To OnePlus Nord 2?
Don't Miss
- Movies Saranya Ponvannan’s Daughter Priyadarshini’s Wedding Attended By CM Stalin; Photos Go Viral
- News Death prediction calculator now in the market: If can tell the date of death of a person
- Sports Covid-hit England name 9 uncapped players in the ODI squad against Pakistan, Stokes to lead
- Lifestyle Tokyo Olympics 2021: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh And Bajrang Punia Named India’s Flag Bearer
- Automobiles Force Gurkha BS6 5-Door Variant India Launch: To Arrive After 3-Door Launch
- Travel Domestic Flights Can Now Operate At 65 Per Cent Passenger Capacity, Says Centre
- Finance GST Revenue Collection Slips Below Rs 1 Lakh Crore In June 2021
- Education Bihar Schools And Colleges To Reopen With 50% Attendance
DoT Plans To Impose Rs. 10,000 Fine On Fraudulent Message Senders
The DoT is planning to impose a fine of Rs. 10,000 on commercial SMS senders who are sending fraudulent messages with fake headers. There are chances that the ministry might disconnect the telecom resources of those senders.
DoT Issued A Notice Against Invalid Header
According to the Department of Telecommunication notice, any sender who is sending messages to users with an invalid header will be fined between Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10,000.
It includes permanent suspension or the ID or mobile number. Besides, the ministry noted that the data intelligence unit along with telecom analytics will be created to manage frauds and consumer protection.
Data Intelligence Unit And Telecom Analytics Details
The Department of Telecommunication said that both units will coordinate with all Government departments so that they can detect the frauds related to telecom services, identify fake SIM cards, which have been purchased with fake ID proofs, detect mobile numbers portability frauds, detect mobile number portability frauds, and more.
"The platform will also provide DoT, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Financial Institutions (Fis) and TSPs (telecom service providers) to seamlessly coordinate in cases of financial frauds committed through misuse of telecom resources," DoT said in the notice.
The telecom ministry said that both platforms will collect data of telecom subscribers of all service providers in all licensed areas. In addition, data analytics will be used to trace all SIM cards, which were issued on fake documents to increase the subscriber base.
Furthermore, the ministry created Safe Access of Telecom Resources without Harassment and Infringement mobile application, which will allow users to register complaints on unauthorized connections.
Ways To Control Pesky Messages And Call
There are two ways to block pesky messages and calls. Those ways are known as fully block and partially block categories.
The first category allows users not to receive any commercial communication on the phones, whether it's voice calls and messages. The partially blocked category enables its users not to receive any calls, but they will continue getting messages.
These messages include Banking/insurance/financial products/credit cards, real estate, education, health, consumer goods, automobiles, tourism, leisure, communication, broadcasting, entertainment, and IT.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999