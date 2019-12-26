DOT Plans To Sell Additional Spectrum Next Year, Seeks TRAI Views: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Digital Communication Commission has approved the spectrum auction in March-April 2020, the Department of Telecom is now looking for TRAI recommendations on the upcoming auctions.

The ministry also wants to put 5G bands such as 24.75-27.25 GHz on spectrum auction in 2020. However, this auction will be completely separate from the upcoming 5G auction. The ministry wants to sell 8,300 MHZ of airwaves, under its spectrum auction, which can easily fetch Rs. 5.22 lakh crore from 22 circles.

"The government will soon approach Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for its recommendations on 'millimeter-wave bands' of 24.75-27.25 GHz, coveted bands for 5G," sources close to the development was quoted by PTI. Adding to that, "DoT plans to approach the regulator in January for views on these additional 5G bands."

The report reveals that the ministry wants to sell these airwaves earlier in 2020. Furthermore, the report states that the industry body COAI also wants the government to give clarity on 26 GHz bands.

"We request an early referral from DoT to Trai to make a recommendation for including the 26 GHz band for the planned spectrum auction in conjunction with other bands as this is imperative and will have a significant bearing on realizing the deployment of 5G in India," COAI Director General, Rajan Mathews had said in a year-end note recently.

There is no doubt that the government is all set to do 5G trials in 2020, and the ministry is planning also for the auction, despite the fact that the base price is too high. So there are chances that operators will not opt for a 5G auction. To recall, TRAI has fixed Rs. 492 crore per MHz, which is very high than South Korea has asked for the 5G auctions.

Best Mobiles in India