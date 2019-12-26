ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DOT Plans To Sell Additional Spectrum Next Year, Seeks TRAI Views: Report

    By
    |

    Even though Digital Communication Commission has approved the spectrum auction in March-April 2020, the Department of Telecom is now looking for TRAI recommendations on the upcoming auctions.

    DOT Plans To Sell Additional Spectrum Next Year, Seeks TRAI Views: Rep

     

    The ministry also wants to put 5G bands such as 24.75-27.25 GHz on spectrum auction in 2020. However, this auction will be completely separate from the upcoming 5G auction. The ministry wants to sell 8,300 MHZ of airwaves, under its spectrum auction, which can easily fetch Rs. 5.22 lakh crore from 22 circles.

    "The government will soon approach Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for its recommendations on 'millimeter-wave bands' of 24.75-27.25 GHz, coveted bands for 5G," sources close to the development was quoted by PTI. Adding to that, "DoT plans to approach the regulator in January for views on these additional 5G bands."

    The report reveals that the ministry wants to sell these airwaves earlier in 2020. Furthermore, the report states that the industry body COAI also wants the government to give clarity on 26 GHz bands.

    "We request an early referral from DoT to Trai to make a recommendation for including the 26 GHz band for the planned spectrum auction in conjunction with other bands as this is imperative and will have a significant bearing on realizing the deployment of 5G in India," COAI Director General, Rajan Mathews had said in a year-end note recently.

    There is no doubt that the government is all set to do 5G trials in 2020, and the ministry is planning also for the auction, despite the fact that the base price is too high. So there are chances that operators will not opt for a 5G auction. To recall, TRAI has fixed Rs. 492 crore per MHz, which is very high than South Korea has asked for the 5G auctions.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme oppo vivo xiaomi apple samsung
    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 20:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue