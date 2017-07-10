DOT rejects handset makers' demand for using alternative technology, instead of GPS

Despite the fact that industry has warned the decision of mandated global positioning system (GPS) on feature phones, which will increase the prices by over 50 percent, Department of Telecom (DOT) has rejected handset maker demand for using alternative technology.

"GPS is the main tool regarding location details of the subscriber in the emergency, so the government has decided to implement it in all the mobile phone handsets from 1 January 2018 in a positive manner," the DoT said.

DOT also said that all mobile phone manufacturers should also adhere to a second part of the gazette notification dated 22-04-2016 for implementation of GPS facility in all mobile phone handsets.

The DOT has mandated to install Panic button and GPS in all mobile phones sold in the country from January 1, 2017, to January 1, 2018, to help women in the case of emergency.

The ministry has said earlier with effect from the 1st January 2018, no mobile phone handset manufactured company shall sell the new mobile phone handset in India without the facility of identifying the location through Satellite based GPS.

However, ICA, National President Pankaj Mahindroo said that the price of low-cost feature phones may rise by over 50 percent as adding GPS system will require better configuration.