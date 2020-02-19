DoT To Conduct Meeting With Telcos To Discuss 5G Trials Roadmap: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

We are almost at the end of February 2020 and there is no information available about the 5G spectrum auction. However, according to the new reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is pushing telecom operators of the country to start conducting 5G trails. ET Telecom report suggests that the DoT is also arranging a meeting with the telcos and telecom gear manufacturers to discuss the roadmap for conducting 5G trials in India.

The report suggests that the DoT has to conduct the meeting on February 20 (tomorrow). Earlier, DoT has already asked the telcos to submit the application for 5G trails and the deadline for submitting was January 15.

"DoT has asked telcos to give presentations on 5G preparedness and use cases. Telcos will give presentations with their technology partners," ET Telecom quoted a person aware of the matter.

Currently, there is no information on when 5G spectrum auction will kick off in the country. However, field trials will be the first step towards the establishment of the next-generation network.

Meanwhile, telcos like Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL has already applied to field trials for 5G services back in January. BSNL joined hands with ZTE to conduct the 5G trials, on the other hand, Reliance Jio chosen Samsung for the trials.

The rollout of 5G services will be going to tough for state-owned telco BSNL because it is still working on the 4G service rollout, only limited circles have the 4G network service and the company is figuring out to spread the service on pan-India basis by March this year.

Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel will be conducting trials in the country with Nokia, ZTE, Huawei, and Ericsson. The reports suggest that after discussing the roadmap DoT will allocate the trail spectrum to both TSPs and licensees.

Source

Best Mobiles in India