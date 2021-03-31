DoT To Introduce New 5G Bands Under National Frequency Allocation Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

DoT is likely to allocate more bands for the 5G spectrum after requests from all telcos. The new move is expected to help telcos in rolling out 5G bands with less investment, which means consumers can avail services at affordable prices. Besides, the telecom ministry is likely to introduce a new spectrum policy in April, which will have all new bands like sub-1 GHz, 1-6 GHz, and millimetre wave bands.

These bands will come under the updated National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP) of the Government. Notably, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi have been asking the telecom ministry to update NFAP and include all new spectrum bands. The updated NFAP is likely to have a list of bands that will be available in the auction along with all services that can be used in several areas.

COAI Asks DoT To Include New Bands

This development comes soon after COAI asked DoT to include all these bands in the upcoming auction. "We once again request DoT for an early referral to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for earmarking and including these mmWave bands for auction along with other 5G bands (namely 3.5GHz) as this is an imperative requirement," COAI said. These bands are expected not to be costly as 3300-3600Mhz bands.

However, the DoT is likely to ask TRAI to reduce the cost of the 5G band. Similarly, the ministry is expected to ask the telecom regulator to reduce the prices of 700MHz as no telecom operator is buying the same band.

"We'll have to go back to TRAI as the situation has changed after the recent 4G auctions where 700MHz band has remained unsold. However, it is finally up to the regulator whether they want to lower the prices," the official said.

5G Spectrum Pricing: Check Details

It is worth noting that TRAI has fixed the pricing of the 5G spectrum band. The telecom regulator has suggested Rs. 492 crore per MHz in the 3300-3600Mhz bands' spectrum bands. For the unaware, telecom operators are skeptical about buying 5G bands with such pricing, that's why DoT is urging TRAI to reconsider the pricing again.

