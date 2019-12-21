ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telcos Losing 1.5 Crore Daily After Suspending Services Following Citizen Amendment Act Protests

    By
    |

    The government has recently directed telecom operators to shut down their services in some areas due to the ongoing protest against the Citizen Amendment Act. Now, it has been reported that telcos are losing at least Rs. 1.5 crore a day in each state, as consumers are not recharging plans.

    Telcos Losing 1.5 Crore Daily After Suspending Services

     

    "A telco loses a minimum of ₹1.5 crore a day per state if its internet services are shut down. If the state holds a large population and the ban is for a longer duration, then the loss is larger," said Rajan Mathews, Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India was quoted by Economic Times. For the unaware, COAI represents all telecom players in India.

    The report reveals that since December 15, the internet is shut down in many parts of Gujarat, UP, Delhi, Assam, Meghalaya, and West Bengal. Furthermore, the report states that private telecom operators are claiming that consumers are delaying recharges and top-ups which is really important for revenue.

    "For the operator, the prepaid customers' delay hits them," the executive was quoted by the newspaper. Adding to that, "Over 90 percent of the customers are pre-paid." This is the first time Delhi has faced the same. In fact, this has been reported that India is leading in terms of internet shutdowns.

    A report by Access Now said that when it comes worldwide India scores 67 percent of the overall shutdowns last year. All private players have already announced that they have been directed by the government to suspend their services due to the ongoing protest.

    Apart from that, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi has issued a statement and said that "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations)."

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue