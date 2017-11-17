Ericsson is in talks with Indian telecom for 5G

After partnering with India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson today said that it is in talks with Indian telecom on the 5G front.

The company said that it has already signed 36 such memoranda of understandings with global telecom operators.

Meanwhile, Ericsson also showcased the first-ever live 5G end-to-end demonstration in the country. The demonstration using Ericsson's 5G test bed and 5G New Radio (NR) delivered a throughput of 5.7 Gbps and ultra-low latency of 3 milliseconds.

According to a latest Ericsson study, 5G technology will enable a $27.3 billion revenue potential for the Indian telecom operators by 2026.

The largest opportunity will be seen in sectors like manufacturing, energy, and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors. This will be over and above the revenue generated from traditional services which are expected to grow up to $63 billion by 2026, the report noted.

"We are strengthening our commitment to the Indian market by pioneering the first live 5G demonstration in the country. The 5G technology showcase has been organized in the direction of creating a robust 5G ecosystem as the government plans to have 5G network rollout by 2020," said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area-SE Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.

"5G is expected to play a major role in digitalization of industries. 5G will bring the new level of performance and characteristics to the telecom networks enabling new services and creating new ecosystems. New revenue streams will open for operators as they go beyond being Connectivity and Infrastructure providers to become service enablers and service creators," said Nitin Bansal, managing director, Ericsson India.

Further, the report stated that agriculture will open-up revenue opportunities up to $ 400 million for telecom operators. The application of 5G will be in areas like field monitoring and mapping, livestock routing and monitoring, on-field applications, and related services.