Everything about Reliance Jio's achievements and future plans so far

Reliance Jio which is known for giving jitters to the whole telecom industry has once again done the same by announcing Jio Phone for free at Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting.

The 10-month-old operator has also announced its achievements and Jio's future plans and we are sharing same with you.

Jio's achievement so far

1) The company has broken all records by adding 100 million customers in 170 days i.e 7 per second every day. Today, Jio has over 125 million customers

2) Jio users consistently make more than 250 crore minutes of voice and video calls every single day.

3) In just 6 months of Jio's launch, data consumption in India went from 20 crores GB to 120 crore GB per month."

4) The company has also recorded the biggest free-to-paid migration in history. The majority of free Jio users converted to Jio Prime. Over 100 million customers are Jio Prime subscribers.

5) Jio is now the largest mobile video network with 125 crore data consumption.

6) Jio is the only operator which has deployed pan-India LTE network across the 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands.

7) Reliance Jio has emerged as the fastest network yet again for the month of May 2017. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released the speed test data, which says that the company has registered an average download speed of 18.809 Mbps in May 2017.

8) The company has launched "India ka smartphone" Jio Phone.

9) Jio Phone will be available for buyers for Rs. 0. Free of cost. But buyers will have to deposit Rs. 1,500, which will be refundable after three years. Availability starts August 15 in the 70th year of India's Independence Day for beta testers.

Jio's Future plans:

1) The company is working on the roll-out of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It also said the scope of beta trials would be expanded over the next few months.

2) In the coming months, the Jio network will be present in nearly all the cities, towns and villages of India... and cover 99 percent of our country's population.

3) The company is targeting a revenue market share of 50 percent by 2021.

Although the journey was not so easy as interconnection usage charges have been the bone of contention between incumbents and Jio.