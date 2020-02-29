Everything You Should Know About Airtel Rs. 179, Rs. 279, And Rs. 349 Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has many prepaid plans, and it is beating its rivals (Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea) with these plans. Unlike, Reliance Jio, Airtel is offering unlimited calls to all networks. This seems a very good move by the company to get more subscribers. In fact, it has three plans that are giving tough competition to other operators. These plans are priced at Rs. 179, Rs. 279, and Rs. 349. So, today we will give you complete details about these plans.

Airtel Rs. 179, Rs. 279 And Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan: Benefits And Validity

The first two plans are offering Life insurance benefits to the customers. The Rs. 349 plan is offering Amazon Prime subscription. The Rs. 179 prepaid plan offers 2GB data, 300 messages, and Rs. 200,000 worth life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life. This plan is valid for 28 days. Besides, you'll get unlimited calling benefits with this plan. Notably, the company is offering 2GB 4G data, as it is shutting down its 3G services.

Another plan is priced at Rs. 279, where customers get 100 messages per day, 1.5GB data per day, and life insurance cover worth Rs. 400,000 from HDFC Life. Apart from that, users get a free subscription to Wynk Music, a free four-week course from Shaw Academy, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. In addition, this plan ships anti-virus for smartphone and Airtel Xstream benefits.

Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 349, which offers Amazon Prime subscription for 28 days. The plan includes 2GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 messages for the entire duration. Notably, earlier, the company used to offer three months subscription of Netflix. But, the company has discontinued this benefit and only offers Amazon Prime, as this cost only Rs. 129 per month, while Netflix's first plan starts at Rs. 199.

