Everything you should know about Airtel's 4G prepaid plans under Rs. 550

The Rs.399 from Airtel gives you unlimited calling, 100 daily SMSes and complimentary access to Airtel TV Premium and ZEE5.

    With an aim to counter ongoing competition all telecom players are launching and updating their 4G plans to offer more data benefits and unlimited calling.

    Everything you should know about Airtel's 4G prepaid plans

     

    In that way today we are going to give a complete roundup of 4G best selling unlimited packs by Airtel under Rs.550.

    The Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

    This is the most economical plan from the telco. Under this plan, the company is providing unlimited calling included ( Local, STD and Roaming Calls), 1.5GB 3G/4G data per day and 100 SMS daily for 28 days.

    In addition to that users will get complimentary access to Airtel TV Premium and ZEE5.

    The Rs.399 Prepaid Plan

    The Rs.399 from Airtel gives you unlimited calling, 100 daily SMSes and complimentary access to Airtel TV Premium and ZEE5.

    Besides this, the company is offering 1GB 3G/4G data for a period of 84 days.

    The Rs. 448 Prepaid Plan

    The Rs. 448 has a validity of 82 days along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. In addition to that users will get 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS.

    The Rs. 509 Prepaid Plan

    The Rs. 509 plan from Airtel gives you free and unlimited local calls, STD calls and incoming and outgoing roaming calls for 90 days.

    Besides this, the company is providing 100SMS per day and 1.4 GB 3G/ 4G data.

    Meanwhile, Airtel has further upgraded its 4G network in Punjab with the deployment of LTE 900 technology that will significantly enhance the network experience for its smartphone customers.

    With the rollout of 4G in the superior 900 Mhz spectrum band, Punjab's fastest* mobile network will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers.

