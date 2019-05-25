Everything you should know about BSNL's My Offer feature News oi-Priyanka Dua Retailers can also use this scheme to offer better, prompt and personalized services to BSNL mobile customers.

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of My offers feature to help/guide customers and Retailers (POS) in determining the best voucher based on customer's usage pattern.

The primary purpose of this scheme is that customer should get better value for their money by recharging more efficient voucher.

Retailers can also use this scheme to offer better, prompt and personalized services to BSNL mobile customers. This will be a win-win proposition for BSNL, customers as well as channel partners.

This feature will allow the customer to avail best suitable STV based on his/her usage pattern instantaneously by just dialing "*121#" before recharge. Also, if the customer wants to know other available STVs, they can simply dial "*121*1#" and will receive the list of all available STVs in his circle.

Additionally, the retailer (POS) will get the best STV for a particular customer. The retailers will have to dial "*121*customer mobile number#" from their retail SIM.

Sheetla Prasad, Director (CM), BSNL informed that BSNL is committed to enhancing the customer's experience of BSNL Mobile services by offering newer facilities and access option using technology.

Meanwhile, BSNL has installed 54000 towers during 2018-2019, which is higher than the combined figures of the previous 3 years. BSNL has also started installing 4G towers during the financial year 2018-2019 and has installed approx. 5340 4G towers till April-2019.

During the year 2018-2019 more than 50 lacs subscribers have ported their number to BSNL from other operators, utilizing the MNP facility. BSNL is one of the two operators showing net addition of more than 9 lacs subscribers, during February 2019, as per the latest TRAI report.

Recently BSNL has also offered Eros Now premium subscription free of cost with unlimited movies and exclusive video series to its consumers of select STV/plans of Rs.78, Rs.98 and Rs.298.