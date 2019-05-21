Everything you should know about Reliance Jio's VoWi-Fi plans News oi-Priyanka Dua io VoWi-Fi services will be limited to Jio network but the company will expand its services to other networks too.

After launching telecom services in India, Reliance Jio is now planning to launch VoWi-Fi ( Voice over Wi-Fi), Telecomtalk reported.

According to a report Jio is testing VoWi-Fi service in circles like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerala among others.

However, there is no concrete information that when Jio will launch this service for the public. And in the early stages, Jio VoWi-Fi services will be limited to Jio network but the company will expand its services to other networks too.

Infact last year in June DOT had amended license conditions, which allow telcos to allow a single mobile number for both cellular mobile service and internet telephony service.

DOT said, the licensees should comply with all the interception and monitoring-related requirements as specified in the license as amended from time to time for providing internet telephony.

The subscribers may be informed about the limitation of providing access to emergency services to internet telephony subscribers in unambiguous terms. The licensees must inform the quality of service parameter supported by them for internet telephony so that the subscribers can take an informed decision, DOT added.

To recall, Jio reported a 64.7 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 840 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs.510 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The operating revenue of Reliance Jio rose 55.8 percent to Rs 11,106 crore during the same period. Reliance Jio had recorded quarterly revenue of Rs 7,128 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Jio also noted that JioGigaFiber services for Home broadband, Entertainment, Smart Home Solutions, Wireline, and Enterprise has witnessed overwhelming customer interest across 1,400 cities

The telco pointed out that Reliance Industries Limited, parent of the Company, awaits regulatory approvals to complete the recently announced investment in Den Networks Limited and Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. Post completion of the transaction.