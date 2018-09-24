Exclusive: Free voice is pressurizing telecom operators, says COAI DG Rajan Mathews

Ever since Reliance Jio has launched its services in the country, every single telecom operator is under a lot of pressure to retain customers. As a result, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communication has announced that it will completely exit the telecom business.

"We have decided that we will not proceed in this sector. And many other companies have taken a similar call," ADAG Group chairman Anil Ambani said.

"As we have moved out of the mobile sector, we will monetize at an appropriate stage in our enterprise business," he said further.

Meanwhile, GizBot had interviewed Rajan S Mathews, Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India where he has shared his views on RCom's decision.

In an interview, he said, "If you remember that 85 percent of revenue was coming from voice and now it is free, so this is going to pressure financially on network and operations."

"Rcom adopted CDMA in terms of technology and unfortunately the business did not go well and they had to shut down the business obviously they taken a big hit," he added.