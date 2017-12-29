FDI in telecom industry to $6.08 billion in the first half of financial year

The telecom ministry today said that Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom industry reaches to $6.08 billion in the first half of the financial year (April to September 2017).

This is more than four times that the sector witnessed during the financial year 2015-16 and around 10 percent more than that during 2016-17

The growth of Telecom Sector in our country has been remarkable over the last few years as a result of key reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Department of Telecommunications. The industry has also wholeheartedly participated in the development efforts, the ministry said.

From 898.02 million in 2012-13, total telecom connections in the country reached 1194.99 million in 2016-17, registering a growth of 33.07 percent. As on end of September 2017, the total subscription stood at 1207.04 million out of which 501.99 million connections were in the rural areas and 705.05 million in the urban areas.

Wireless telephony now constitutes 98.04 percent of all subscriptions whereas the share of landline telephones now stands at 1.96 percent at the end of September 2017.The overall teledensity in India is now at a high of 93.42 percent with teledensity in rural areas being 56.78 percent and that in urban areas at 172.86 percent.

The DoT said that it launched Tarang Sanchar, a web portal of information sharing on Mobile Towers and EMF Emission Compliances, with a view to generating confidence and conviction with regard to safety and harmlessness from mobile towers, clearing any myths and misconceptions. It had also organized nation-wide awareness programme on EMF Emissions & Telecom Towers to build a direct bridge of engagement between different stakeholders and to fill the information gap with scientific evidence, initiated by DoT in 2016-17.

Earlier, this year, the department also granted a license under 'Suigeneris' category to BSNL for "Provision and Operation of Satellite-based service using Gateway installed in India" with all India service area on a non-exclusive basis. "This is a quantum leap in the field of Telecommunications to connect the unconnected through the provisioning of mobile satellite services across the country. The services are being provisioned in the phased manner initially for the government agencies such as Defence Services, Disaster Management Authorities, Parliamentary Forces, Railways, PSUs etc. and subsequently for the common public," it said.