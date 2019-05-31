TRAI Begins Consultation On Fixed-Line Interconnection News oi-Priyanka Dua In order to ensure that interconnection arrangements are finalized in a timely manner, a number of issues are required to be agreed upon by TSPs or determined by the sector regulator.

Telecom Regulator TRAI has initiated a review of interconnection for fixed-line networks.

TRAI said, "Interconnection is the lifeline of telecommunication services subscribers of telecommunication services cannot communicate with each other or connect with services they require unless necessary interconnection arrangements are in place."

TRAI had issued "The Telecommunication Interconnection Regulation, 2018 dated 01.01.2018 on Interconnection agreement, bank Guarantee, provisioning & augmentation of the port at POls, interconnection charges, disconnection of POls and financial disincentive on interconnection matters.

However, on the issue of review of the Level of Interconnection the Authority observed that there is a need for further deliberations. The present Consultation paper is proposed to address the issue of fixed to fixed Point of Interconnection.

TRAI has asked two questions in the latest consultation paper One, at what level should the interconnection between competing landline networks be allowed through mutual agreements among operators. Two, if there's no mutual understanding, what should be the mandatory level of interconnection that Trai should fix.

"The overall approach of the regulations must be one that gives greater operational flexibility to operators," Trai said, adding that the existing highly decentralized type of interconnection might not be in the interest of service providers also as it might be increasing the cost of operations.

As on 28th February 2019, out of total telecom subscriber base of 1205.40 million, there were 1183.68 million wireless subscribers and only 21.72 million wireline subscribers. Hence, in terms of subscribers, the size of the PSTN network is less than 2% of the total network size.

For fixed-line networks, the existing interconnection regime mandates the establishment of POIs at SDCA level for fixed-line local calls and at level II TAX level for intra-circle mobile calls.

Purpose Of Consualtation Paper

The country has been divided into 22 LSAs, 322 LDCAs/ SSA and 2645 SDCA and accordingly, for entry of a new fixed-line operator in India one must have more than 2645 POIs need to establish for local calls only with each competing fixed-line operator, while for entry of a new mobile operator at all India level, less than 350 points are enough for interconnection with a competing operator.

TRAI also pointed out that this could act as a huge entry barrier for new fixed line service providers. It is pertinent to mention here that such a large number of POIs established by any fixed-line operator would handle an insignificant percentage of total telephony traffic. It appears to be resulting in inefficient utilization of resources.

There is no doubt that Interconnection is extremely important from a customer viewpoint.Subscribers of telecommunication services cannot communicate with each other or connect with services they require unless necessary interconnection arrangements are in place. But for entry of a new fixed line operator at all India level, more than 2645 POIs need to establish for local calls is very high and this is not beneficial for the sector.