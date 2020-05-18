Just In
- 19 min ago Epic Games Store Crashes As Platform Announces Free GTA V Giveaway
-
- 25 min ago Redmi K30i Key Specifications Tipped Again; Likely To Debut Alongside RedmiBook 14, OLED TV
- 1 hr ago How To Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Before Global Rollout?
- 2 hrs ago Redmi 10X Massive Leak: Storage Variants And Color Options Out
Don't Miss
- Automobiles 2020 Skoda Superb Laurin & Klement Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of Its India Launch
- News Centre wants strict curbs to continue in these cities
- Movies Was Shah Rukh Khan INSECURE Of Hrithik Roshan On The Sets Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?
- Sports Virat Kohli is unquestionably the best, says Ian Chappell
- Finance Cipla Shares Jump 4% As Brokerages Turn Bullish After Q4 Results
- Lifestyle From January To December, What Colour Outfit To Wear Based On Each Month's Weather?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu This May
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
Reliance Jio Receives Another Investment; General Atlantic Plans To Buy 1.34% Stake
Reliance Industries has announced that it is selling its stake in Jio platforms. This is the fourth time in a month that Jio has sold its stake to a US firm. The company is selling its 1.34 percent stake to General Atlantic for Rs. 6,598.38 crore.
"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs. 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs. 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance Jio said. However, this transaction will go through regulatory approvals. This investment will help the Jio to raise Rs. 67,194.75 crore from all investors.
For the unaware, General Atlantic has invested in many big companies, such as Alibaba, Ant Financial, Box, ByteDance, Facebook, Slack, Snapchat, Uber, Airbnb, and many more.
Saudi Arabia Might Invest In Jio Platforms
If reports are to be believed, then Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is likely to invest around $850 million to $950 million in Reliance Jio platforms. In addition, the company is expected to invest $15 billion in RIL. Notably, there is no confirmation from Reliance Jio and Saudi Arabia yet, but industry sources believe that the former is likely to make an official announcement soon.
List Of All Companies That Have Invested In Jio Platforms In Less Than Four Weeks
Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partner, and General Atlantic have invested in the platform. Surprisingly all investors are from one country. If we talk about Facebook, then it is buying a 9.99 percent stake in Jio. The company is investing Rs. 43, 574 crore. Then, Jio announced that Silver Lake Partners is buying a 1.15 percent stake for Rs. 5,655 crore.
After that, Vista Equity Partners has announced that it is also investing in Jio platforms. The company plans to buy a 2.3 percent stake for Rs. 11, 367 crore. Lastly, General Atlantic again equity firm from the US is investing in Jio platforms. The company is buying only a 1.34 percent stake. So far, RIL has sold its 14.8 percent stake of Jio platforms. But, still, industry sources believe that the company might sell more stakes to several companies in the coming days to reduce its debt.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
1,810
-
10,999
-
9,999