BSNL Extends 2.2GB Extra Data Offer Till October 2019 For Prepaid Customers: Here Are The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to give a tough fight to private telecom operators, the State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised another of its existing plan.

In its latest move, the telco is now providing 3.2 GB daily data to the users instead of 1GB data daily at Rs. 186 and 3.7GB data on its Rs. 485 and Rs. 666 plan, lastly 4.2GB data per day to its users at Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, reports TelecomTalk.

In addition, BSNL has mentioned four plans which will get the benefits from this offer. The STVs is priced at Rs. 187, Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 and Rs. 447 each offering would now be offering 3.2GB data per day, the report added.

BSNL Revises Broadband Plans

BSNL has also revised its Bharat Fiber plans and now the telco has revised seven plans and the first plan starts with Rs. 349 per month plan where the company is providing 2GB data per day at 8 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after- FUP speed.

Another plan of Rs. 599 offers 4GB data per day at 10 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after FUP.

However, this plan offers unlimited calls to all networks without any FUP.

While the fourth plan of Rs 749 BSNL is now providing 300GB data per month at 50 Mbps and a post-FUP speed of 2 Mbps along with unlimited voice calling to all networks and one-year Hotstar subscription for free.

The telco has also launched "Special Yatra SIM Cards" for pilgrims of annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir.

The BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards are available for the Yatries a Lakhanpur Base Camp, and Bagwati Nagar Jammu Base Camp.

What We Think About The Revised Plans

There is no doubt that fierce competition in the telecom sector is compelling operators to provide the best possible offers in order to retain their subscribers. But sitting on huge debt and providing offers to its users will definitely put pressure on the operator.

Best Mobiles in India