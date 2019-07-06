ENGLISH

    Airtel Offers 3GB Data, Unlimited Calls For 28 Days

    India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched a new plan for its prepaid customers. The new Rs. 148 plan offers 3GB data to the subscribers.

    Airtel Offers 3GB Data, Unlimited Calls For 28 Days

     

    Along with this, Airtel is providing free unlimited, local and STD calls for 28 days, reports TelecomTalk. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, and subscription to Airtel TV, where users will get 350+live channels and access to Wynk Music.

    Revised Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan

    The telco has also revised its long-term prepaid of Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan in which users get 1.4GB data instead of 1GB data for 365 days. Besides, the plan provides unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for the entire validity.

    In addition, the plan bundles with Airtel TV subscription, where users get content from, ZEE5, and 350+ live channels and 10,000+ movies and TV shows.

    Upgraded Benefits Under AirtelThanks

    Bharti Airtel has also joined hands with Shemaroo to live stream the Puri Rath Yatra on Airtel TV app. As per company's statement, customers will get digital content experience on the all-new version of the Airtel TV app, which now has a refreshed user interface and allows viewers to engage with the Airtel TV content more deeply with features like seamless viewing, easy discovery, and wider content portfolio.

    Furthermore, Airtel TV app content can also be accessed via the web, the telco informed.

    To recall, AirtelThanks benefits also include three months subscription gift for Netflix, One year Amazon Prime membership with full entertainment and online shopping benefits, access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel TV.

    What We Think About Revising And Launching New Plans

    The Indian telecom sector has seen intense competition following the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016. And telcos are facing financial crisis due to heated tariff war in the sector. But we believe that launching and revising plans at this time shows that Airtel is trying hard to retain its users and the attracting others.

    Saturday, July 6, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
