Reliance Jio Unveils New Prepaid plan for Amarnath Yatra 2019

After launching Digital Udaan with Facebook, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has launched new plan for its prepaid customers.

Specially designed for Amarnath Yatra, this newly launched Rs. 102 plan brings unlimited voice calls ( local and national) and 0.5GB data per day throughout the validity. Besides the telco is providing 100 SMS messages per day for seven days.

Furthermore, the Jio prepaid users from other parts of the country can opt for a new prepaid connection along with a short-term prepaid plan while visiting J&K.

Jio also informed that the plan is for the Amarnath Yatra participants because the subscribers coming from other states to Jammu and Kashmir face a roaming problem.

The newly launched plan can be availed at various Jio retailers in J&K and is available for the entire duration of Amarnath Yatra.

However, there is a catch as the company is not providing Jio app subscription to its users with this pack.

Offers Free AJIO Coupons

The telco has recently announced its new offer where the company is offering free AJIO coupons on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 399.

Under Rs. 198 plan user is getting AJIO coupon worth Rs 198, which can be redeemed five times. Notably, the coupon can only be used once every month. However, users need to have a minimum cart value of Rs. 999 to avail this offer.

While Rs. 399 offers the same benefits but to redeem the coupon people need to have a minimum cart value of Rs. 1399.

Cricket Recharge Offer for Rs 251

To recall Jio has also launched a new plan of Rs. 251 where the telco is offering 2GB extra data to its users for 51 days which means the pack provides 102 GB High-Speed Data for 51 days.

Our Take On Launching New Plan For Amarnath Yatra

As we all know that Amarnath Yatra is very special for all Indians and Jio is known for launching new offers and plans for all special occasions. In other words, Jio always tries to impress its users by offering lucrative plans.

So launching a new plan for Yatra will definitely help people as most of the telecom players are not providing good services in the region.

